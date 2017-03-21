Bestiality is officially against the law in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Believe it or not, it is finally against the law to have sex with animals in Ohio.

Senate Bill 331 goes into effect today. The law bans people from having sex with animals. The act is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor, and law enforcement officers are now able to seize and impound the animal if an officer believes the animal has been victimized.

Prior to the bill becoming law, Ohio was one of 10 states where bestiality was legal. Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming still have not directly outlawed the act, according to the Michigan State University College of Law.

SB 331 also overrides local ordinances that create a different minimum wage from state regulations and stops localities from banning pet stores from sourcing dogs from large-scale breeders, even if those breeders may operate a puppy mill, among other things.

You can read the full text of SB 331 here.