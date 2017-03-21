Proposed Bill Could Lower Costs for Regional Jails

A new bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates could potentially lower costs for regional jails in the Mountain State.

Currently, counties are responsible for the cost of housing inmates until they are sentenced.

But the new bill could make this the State's responsibility.

Local officials say that under the new bill, once someone is convicted, he or she would automatically go on the state bill and leave the county's bill.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis said this would save his county tens-of-thousands of dollars.

"One of the largest expenditures we have as a county commission is our regional jail bill. That takes money away from other services that we could provide or help with other areas, possibly like law enforcement or something. That money would be available and possibly could go into another budget to help out an area," Ennis said.

The bill is still awaiting approval from the House Finance Committee.