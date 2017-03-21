Local School Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Studies show that one in every 700 babies is born with Down Syndrome.

To help raise awareness, Buckeye North Elementary School are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, students at Buckeye North Elementary are dressing "wacky" to honor one of their own.

Clarissa Whiteman is a 6th grader with Down Syndrome at the school in Brilliant and is loved by everyone.

Teachers say she's always happy and having fun, which is why they're celebrating her by wearing crazy hats and socks.

"We're dressing crazy to support our friend because she's special. I love Clarissa really much," said Clarissa's friends, Lucy and Savannah.

Clarissa said that having her friends dress wacky makes her feel good.

She was even sporting her own silly hat and socks at school today.