Energy Industry Supporters Express Concerns about Jobs

Supporters of the energy industry took to West Virginia's capitol steps in a pro-natural gas rally.

Hundreds of people showed up on Tuesday morning.

They said they want to make sure the industry can still offer good, high-paying jobs.

Lately, they feel jobs in oil and gas have plateaued.

Their goal today was making sure legislators keep creating opportunities.

"Number one, we want the legislators collectively to understand this industry is already contributing a lot to the state economy so we don't want them to do anything unintentionally that might harm the industry so we want them to understand it's better if we do a couple policy changes this industry can really ramp up," said Scott Rotruck with Energize West Virginia.

Governor Justice also made an appearance at the rally this morning before giving a budget update.