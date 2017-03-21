Police in Wheeling Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

Wheeling Police say the hold-up occurred at 11:21 a.m. No one was hurt, and the robber escaped with the help of a getaway driver.

The bank robber didn't use a gun, or at least didn't show one. He handed the teller a note.

"It was clear to the teller that this was a robbery," said Chief Shawn Schwertfeger of Wheeling Police. "So she complied with protocol and he was given some money and he left the scene."

Surveillance video shows a clear image of the robber--slender, between five feet eight and five feet ten.

"He was a black male wearing glasses and a goatee," noted the chief. "Clothing-wise, he was wearing a black jacket that did have some sort of a patch on the upper sleeve, along with brown pants and a black hat."

Police say he got into the passenger side of a waiting car--a silver four-door sedan--and the driver took off westbound on National Road. At the Marathon station next door, they watched police swarm the bank and provided them with surveillance video.

"It's very very scary, and as sorry as I am that it happened to the bank, I'm kind of glad it wasn't us!" said Shelly Gaschler, Marathon's lead cashier.

The mother of a student at St. Michael Parish School said the school called and said they were on lockdown and the children were safe.

"And living in this neighborhood, I'm concerned that the criminals are on the run, hiding somewhere in this neighborhood," said the mother, who declined to be identified.

Chief Schwertfeger suspects they're long gone.

"Well certainly you can never say for sure," he noted, "but we don't believe there's anything but flight going on right now in regard to the suspect."

Anyone with information is urged to call Wheeling Police at (304) 234-3664.