WLU's Winningest Basketball Coach Leaving

West Liberty University men's basketball coach Jim Crutchfield is leaving the Hilltop after 13 years to take the head coaching job at NOVA Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Coach Jim Crutchfield has been hired as Head Basketball Coach at Division II school Nova Southeastern University.

Crutchfield has led the Hilltoppers to five NCAA Division II Elite-8 appearances and a national championship game appearance in 2014.

Under Crutchfield, the Toppers have enjoyed 13 straight 20 win seasons and five 30 win campaigns.

He has also been named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2013.

This past season the Hilltoppers finished 28-4 and the MEC tournament championship while advancing to the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight season.