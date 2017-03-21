OVMC/EORH Fighting to Keep Hospital Open

Officials from OVMC/EORH took their fight to keep the hospital open to Charleston.

They met with West Virginia lawmakers Tuesday to discuss a request from Wheeling Hospital to hold a hearing with the West Virginia Health Care Authority, which Wheeling Hospital claims is out of concern for employees.

Officials with OVMC believe the request could delay the sale of the OVMC and EORH to Alecto Healthcare, Inc.

"I believe that lawmakers need look at this sale and understand that we have understand we have outside investors in our community that area actually putting money into our community, and we're going to turn that away? This is nuts! We have to keep our hospital alive, we need outside investment as soon as possible," stated Dr. Michael Blatt.

Nurse Manager Scott Molson said, "It's been very open the whole time her at the hospital so I don't think that there's anything being hidden from us as employees-so as far as far as them being concerned, I don't think they have a reason to be concerned for us, we're taking care of ourselves."

A Certificate of Need Hearing is tentatively set for the week of April 17th in Charleston as OVMC announced its $36M dollar sale to Alecto in January.

Attorney Thomas Casto said Wheeling Hospital has no interest in seeing OVMC close. He said, ''OVMC is a public asset in a situation that could adversely affect its future and that of its employees. It is true we have an interest in the facility, and have spoken to OVMC about acquiring it. OVMC has a role to the community and preserving jobs there is important to us.''

