Webb Indicted on Several Charges - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Webb Indicted on Several Charges

Posted: Updated:

The owner of a food truck in Wheeling has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing heroin near two schools in Ohio County. 

56-year-old Carla Daniels Webb was indicted on four counts of "distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location," one count of "possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location," and one count of "possession with intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location."

The alleged crimes took place between January and March this year in close proximity to Wheeling Central and Madison Elementary. 

She's facing up to 40 years and a $2-million dollar fine for each count. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.