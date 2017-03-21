Webb Indicted on Several Charges

The owner of a food truck in Wheeling has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing heroin near two schools in Ohio County.

56-year-old Carla Daniels Webb was indicted on four counts of "distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location," one count of "possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location," and one count of "possession with intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location."

The alleged crimes took place between January and March this year in close proximity to Wheeling Central and Madison Elementary.

She's facing up to 40 years and a $2-million dollar fine for each count.