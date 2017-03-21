City Council Discusses American Legion Post 89

The American Legion Post 89 was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's Wheeling City Council meeting.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said immediate action would not happen, but he will talk with the new manager of the bar later this week.

City Council did meet in an executive session with City Solicitor Rosemary Humway-Warmuth to discuss the legal options available.

City officials are looking to decide whether or not to allow the bar to stay open following several incidents occurred near the bar.

City Manager Bob Herron has described the crimes that have happened serious violations.