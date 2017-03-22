Man Dies of Suspected Overdose in Movie Theater

Police are currently investigating after a man reportedly overdosed at an Ohio movie theater.

The man was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he died.

Clinton Township Police said they responded to calls of a man passed out at the AMC Lennox Town Center theater at approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday. In the emergency call, an employee said that others in the theater reported that the man had thrown up, and no one was able to wake him.

The man, Cody Derby, 26, was watching a showing of Beauty and the Beast with a woman.

Police are still investigating his cause of death.