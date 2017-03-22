Several Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

Officials in Brooke County made several arrests after a traffic stop on WV Route 2, Main Street, in Follansbee.

The vehicle was a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and was stopped for a speeding ticket.

Upon further investigation and a vehicle search, multiple drug paraphernalia items were found, along with heroin and crack cocaine on the individuals inside of the vehicle.

The individuals arrested were Stormy Ayers-Courtright for possession of crack cocaine and operating a vehicle while her license was revoked, Luke Clack for possession of heroin, Gregory Dofka for possession of crack cocaine, and Jessica Byers for possession of crack cocaine.

They were transported to Brooke County Sheriff's Office for processing for pending arraignment.