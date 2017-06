The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning at 3949 Wetzel Street in South Wheeling.

The resident of the house was able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused heavy damage to the outside of the home, and to the interior first floor.

Crews had the fire under control within 45 minutes.

The fire occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.