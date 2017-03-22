Ohio bill would make it illegal to smoke in a car with a child u - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio bill would make it illegal to smoke in a car with a child under 6 present

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person caught violating the law would be charged $500 under the proposed law.

Ohio Senate Bill 106, introduced by Senator Charleta Tavares (D) on Tuesday, would prohibit anyone from smoking a cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted smoking device for burning tobacco or any other plant, while a child under the age of six was in the vehicle with them.

Anyone caught under the proposed law would be fined $500 for the first violation and an additional $250 for each subsequent violation.

Tavares says she sponsored the bill because she is worried about the effects of second-hand smoke on children.

This is the third time Tavares has introduced a bill similar to this. In 2015, she introduced Senate Bill 89, which failed to advance past the Health and Human Services Committee.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.