Local School Participates in Nationwide Race

Students at Wheeling Middle School are participating in a nationwide project to learn more about other states.

It's called the "Great Mail Race."

Each school researches and writes 51 letters to a school in each of the 50 states plus Washington D.C.

Each letter explains different facts about that state such as population size and history.

The teachers believe that this project is a great opportunity to work on certain skills.

"We incorporate geography, United States history, a lot of West Virginia history. We also incorporate a lot of language arts and letter writing, how to write a friendly letter, how to address an envelope, and just mapping skills also," said teacher Jennifer Craig.

"My favorite part was writing some and getting some back from other states," said student Emma Davis.

So far, the school has received letters from four different states: Minnesota, Arizona, Idaho, and Pennsylvania.