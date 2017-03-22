Tornado Warnings Tips During Severe Weather Awareness Week

You may have noticed a mock drill on the bottom of your screen on Wednesday.

Both West Virginia and Ohio conducted a mock tornado drill at 9:50 Wednesday morning as a part of severe weather awareness week.

As severe weather season quickly approaches, it's important for the people at home to understand the dangers that mother nature can have, especially tornadoes.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Doctor Dave Walker tells us what to do if you are under a tornado warning.

"We advise that you go to the basement of your building. If there is no basement, then you would go to a lower level, something like a small bathroom. And in worse case scenarios, you might even want to hide in the bathtub," Dr. Dave said.

Severe weather awareness week continues through Friday, with each day explaining different topics such as thunderstorms and flash flooding.