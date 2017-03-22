Man Pleads Not Guilty After Hitting Girlfriend with Hammer

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.:

Sam Brown, 30, appeared in court Thursday, where he plead not guilty to domestic battery, and fleeing and alluding.

Police said that after they responded to him allegedly hitting his live-in girlfriend with the bottom of a hammer, he ran from the police.

Eventually, they caught him in Mingo Junction.

The judge set his bond at $100,000 based on his criminal history.

Brown is due back in court in April.

__________

ORIGINAL:

A man was arrested in Jefferson County Wednesday after police say he led them on a chase after injuring his girlfriend.

Steubenville Police said Sam Brown,30, allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend with the end of a hammer.

When they responded, Brown allegedly took off, leading police on a chase.

They eventually caught up to him in Mingo Junction.

Charges against Brown are pending.