WJU to Host Motivation Unleashed Event

Wheeling Jesuit University will be hosting a group of local and regional motivational speakers Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

The event aims to help motivate students and the community.

The presentation is open to the public and will take place inside Troy Theater, in WJU's Swint Hall.

"Motivation Unleashed" will feature presentations by three local Ohio Valley residents, Sherrie Dunlevy, former TV and radio newscaster, Anthony Mougianis, president and CEO of of Apollo Pro Cleaning and Restoration of Steubenville, and Shari Jo Watkins, owner of Elite Pro Coaching of Steubenville.

Additionally, Pittsburgh's number one motivational speaker Rob Oliver, as well as Mike Fallat, owner of Dream Starters in Pittsburgh will join.

Each of the five will offer insight into changing peoples' lives and guidance in helping others achieve their goals.

7News anchor Laurie Conway will be the emcee of the event.