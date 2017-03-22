Honor the Badge: One Fireman Goes Beyond the Line Of Duty

Gray Nagy says he feels at home in the historic North Street firehouse.

"When I first got on the job you had to live in the city so mostly everybody on the department had some sort of tie to the community while that's a good thing helping people you know, when people you know are getting mangled in car accidents or their homes are on fire it gets a little distressing," Nagy said.

Nagy laughs as he tells me lots of things have changed during his career, except one thing, his commitment to save lives.

"We're there within 3 minutes, we can usually have things under control of a small nature within 12 minutes of the alarm," he told 7News Anchor Tessa DiTirro.

Not only is he a legend on the force, he's a legend in downtown Steubenville.

It's not uncommon to find Gray talking to just about anyone on the fire house bench, making a sandwich for anyone who's hungry and even giving rides. Chosen as a 2016 Herald-Star community star; his work doesn't go unnoticed.

"Fireman hate to be awarded, because whether it's for heroism, valor, or just showing up everyday," he said.

But it's not about the awards, it's about helping people, "The bottom line is here, at least me personally and the guys I work with we try to treat people like human beings, regardless of their problems."

Over the years hearing thank you has been the most rewarding part.

"When people stop by they see you sitting on the bench they bring you some cookies at Christmas time or they just stop to say hey, thanks for what you do," Nagy said.

After fighting devastating fires, being ready at all times, even when it's hard; as he takes off his gear for retirement he won't remember what he's given, but what the job has given him.

"This job has been very good to me, and I will miss it greatly."