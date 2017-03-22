Youth Services System Soup Social

Guests collected at River City to celebrate the donations given to assist the Winter Freeze Shelter in the Friendly City.
Wednesday, Youth Services System had a Soup Social to honor those that donated time, goods, funds and assistance to keep the shelter open during the cold months.
They allow homeless adults in the community to stay overnight inside their central office to keep warm between December and March 15th.
WTRF
