New Helping Heroes Location

The Helping Heroes organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to honor the opening of their new location in Ohio County.

The new building is in North Wheeling on Main Street. The main purpose of the organization is to help homeless, as well as, near-homeless veterans and their families find housing.

Their original location is in Moundsville, but they feel like this new location was needed.

"Majority of the veteran families that we work with are in Ohio County, so we thought it was important for us to have a spot up here to have easy access to us," said Co-Founder/Chief Operating Officer, Helping Heroes Jeremy Harrison.

The Helping Heroes main office is in Moundsville and will continue operating in it's normal hours.