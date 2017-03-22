Nailers Ice Idaho in Homestand Opener

The Wheeling Nailers got their five-game started off in winning fashion on Wednesday night, as they took down the Idaho Steelheads, 4-1 at WesBanco Arena. Tyler Currier lit the lamp twice, Cody Wydo scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season, and Daniel Leavens netted a goal in his professional debut, while Sean Maguire backstopped the triumph with 20 saves.



The Nailers had a couple of leads in the first period, and went into the intermission ahead, 2-1. The first goal was scored at the 9:58 mark. Garrett Meurs sped in on the right side of the offensive zone, stashing a pass to Kale Kerbashian along the goal line. Kerbashian turned a feed back into the slot, where Tyler Currier drove in and buried a one-timer. Idaho knotted things up with a power play goal off of the rush, as Rob Linsmayer set up Will Merchant for a tip-in on the left side. With 4:08 to go, Wheeling pulled back ahead with a man advantage strike of its own. Meurs zipped a pass through the slot to Nick Sorkin, who put a pass into the middle of the ice. The recipient was Cody Wydo, who turned in his league-leading 15th power play goal of the campaign.



Neither team scored in the middle frame, leading to a third period in which the Nailers put the game away. With 4:46 remaining, Sorkin swept a pass through the crease to Daniel Leavens, who banged in his first career goal in his professional debut. Currier put the icing on the cake of a 4-1 win with an empty netter in the closing seconds, which was assisted by Sorkin, who had a three-point night.



Sean Maguire was the winning goaltender for Wheeling, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots. Branden Komm took the loss for Idaho, despite turning away 30 of the 33 shots he faced.