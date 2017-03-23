Lawmakers Strive to Save Benefits of Retired Coal Miners

Lawmakers from West Virginia are looking to help save benefits for thousands of retired coal miners.

These benefits under The Coal Miner's Protection Act are health care funding for retired miners who lost their benefits when their coal companies went bankrupt.

Lawmakers are looking to get permanent funding for the law.

Congress could only pass a temporary extension until February.

If congress does not act, West Virginia, who is already facing a budget deficit, may have to pick up some of the health care costs.

"And that we don't have to keep sending letters to folks saying your are going to lose your health care. This is very, very troubling and causes a lot of heartache and it's not fair. So I hope by April, by the end of April, we'll have a solid solution here," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Over 12,000 retired miners are due to receive these health benefits.