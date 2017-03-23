Proposed Bill Says Motorcyclists Not Required to Wear Helmets - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Proposed Bill Says Motorcyclists Not Required to Wear Helmets

A proposed bill is looking to make it to where motorcyclists would not have to wear a helmet.

Proposed Senate Bill 549 would make it to where people 21 and up would not have to wear a helmet.

If passed, 21-year-olds who have had their motorcycle license for two years or have passed a motorcycle safety course, would not be required to wear a helmet while driving or being a passenger.

If passed, motorcyclists would also have to have insurance.  

The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bill. 

The next step is the Judiciary Committee before a potential floor vote.

So for now, when you are riding a motorcycle, you are still required to wear a helmet. 

