Utah Man Identified as Victim in London Attack

A man from Utah has been identified as one of the victims killed in the London terrorist attack.

Kurt Cochran died Wednesday after a man tried to hit as many people as he could on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a police officer on the grounds of nearby Britain's Parliament.

The attacker was shot and killed by police.

Cochran and his wife were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

His wife, Melissa, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The couple was set to return to the U.S. on Thursday.

In addition to the attacker, two others were killed during the attack, and at least 30 were injured.