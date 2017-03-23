Thursday night, the WVU men's basketball team will be taking on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

West Virginia is looking to erase some bad memories against the Bulldogs as they are 0 and 3 against them.

Back in 2012, the two teams faced each other in the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, where WVU fell 77-54.

WVU is coming off of a great win against Notre Dame last weekend, as they forced 14 turnovers against the Fighting Irish.

Watch the Mountaineer Game Day WVU Men's Basketball Special at 5:00 p.m. on WTRF to prep for the big game.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:39 p.m. on TBS.