Annual Chefs Auction to Support Local Free Clinic

The future is uncertain for free clinics, but there's a way you can support one that serves over 20,000 people here in the Ohio Valley.

The Wheeling Health Right is a free and charitable clinic providing care for the uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid patients, and now people who just can't afford medical costs even with insurance.

The Annual Chefs Auction at Wesbanco Arena raises thousands of dollars for the clinic.

Executive Director Kathie Brown said a big service they've added is the dental clinic, providing over $145,000 in services.

Brown said funding is crucial because you never know when you might need the care.

"My concern quite frankly is if we do this repeal and replace at the federal level and take expanded Medicaid away, all the people that got Medicaid are going to not have anything again. But, health right and all the other free clinics across West Virginia will just do what we continue to do, we'll take care of the people that need us," said Brown.

Brown said the event is fun food-filled event will be May 5th this year, so the theme is Cinco De Mayo.

Tickets are $85 for a single and $150 for a couple.