Man Jailed After Pleading Guilty to 7th DUI Charge

A Belmont County farm owner was sent straight to jail this morning, after pleading guilty to his seventh driving under the influence charge.

Timothy Shippy, 54, of St. Clairsville also had numerous license suspensions and two accidents.

Judge Frank Fregiato denied the request for Shippy to remain out on bond until sentencing to deal with his family farm.

Shippy said he has no desire to ever drink again.

"I'm dealing with a seventh conviction, an accident at the time with a suspended driver's license, 15 driver's license suspensions, at least two accidents and a failure to control. This is the exact individual who's gonna kill the five or six boys and girls along side the road, waiting for their school bus," said Fregiato.

Shippy entered a guilty plea to one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The offense occurred last June.

