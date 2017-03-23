Officials Search for Suspects in Vehicle Theft

Marshall County Sheriffs are currently searching for individuals involved in a vehicle and property theft.

The vehicle came across the Moundsville bridge from Ohio on Friday, March 17, around 7:25 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle was occupied by at least three suspects.

The suspects entered the property being leased by OTIS Eastern Services just outside of Moundsville, and stole a Polaris Ranger 6 x 6 utility vehicle, along with a 16' dual wheel trailer.

The vehicle used was a silver 2015 Ford F150 Crew Cab truck.

Suspects were last seen in a 2015-2017 silver Ford F150 Crew Cab truck. pic.twitter.com/5E5GwyD1uU — Paige Madden (@PMaddenWTRF) March 23, 2017

Officers believe that it has traveled into Ohio.

If you have any information, call (304) 843-1500 and prompt #8.

Emailed information can be sent to sheriff@marshallcountywv.org or bmobley@marshallcountywv.org.