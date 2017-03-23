Marshall County Schools has saved 7.5M in energy costs since 2000

The Energy Conservation Program through Marshall County Schools reports it has saved the county more than $7.5 million in energy costs since 2000.

Energy Manager Specialist Lloyd Earnest says he attributes most of that savings to changing habits.

For example, he says they can now remotely monitor HVAC systems at schools and are able to considerably cut down consumption in the summer months.

He says saving in energy costs directly benefits the students.

"Any amount of dollars that we can save on energy are dollars that can be spent, as I call it, for true education: be it computers, textbooks, materials that teachers need. We've been very fortunate in being able to pass on to individual schools some of the money that we have saved," said Earnest.

This year alone, $615,339 was saved by the program.

The amount of energy saved since 2000 equates to more than 10,000 cars off the road for one year.

Earnest says they hope to maintain the savings for years to come and are also planning to install energy saving LED light bulbs.