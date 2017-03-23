Fallen Ring Returned, Man Admits to Picking up Ring in Pawn Shop

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.:

Bellaire Police have reported that the ring has been brought to the police to be returned.

A 76-year-old man from Belmont County brought the ring to Chief Mike Kovalyk saying that his wife saw it on the news.

The man admitted to picking up the ring off of the floor of Cashland, and walking away with it.

Chief Kovalyk said the ring will be returned to its owner, and a report will be forwarded to the prosecutor.

--------------------

ORIGINAL:

It was a case of Finders Keepers, but in this case, the finder is a thief, and Bellaire Police want your help in tracking him down.

It started when a woman walked into Cashland with a diamond engagement ring reportedly worth $3800.

She was going to exchange it for cash.

But as she was waiting in line, it apparently fell from her pocket and she didn't realize it.

When she got to the counter, it was gone.

Surveillance video shows another customer pouncing on the ring and quietly keeping it for himself.

"He was an elderly male, who picked the ring up and put it in his right pants pocket," noted Chief Mike Kovalyk of the Bellaire Police Department. "He then made another purchase of some other items at Cashland and then left the store. He was seen leaving in what they believe is a black Ford Excursion, with a woman."

Police say the man is thin, about five-feet-ten inches tall, with brownish-gray hair, wearing a tan jacket and slacks.

Cashland officials told police the man used a phony name in his transaction, claiming to be Jim Jones, age 95.

Anyone who knows this man is urged to call Bellaire Police at (740) 676-3322.