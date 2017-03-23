West Virginia State Police Looking for Missing Woman in Wetzel County

The West Virginia State Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Monday, March 20.

Melinda Sue Rice, 42, was last seen between 7 and 8 a.m. in the Brock Ridge area of Wetzel County.

Rice was last seen leaving a home and walking down the driveway toward Brock Ridge. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Rice's family is from the Gilmer County area and they reported her missing on Wednesday.

Officers spoke with the person who saw her last, and said they have not been able to track any cell phones, credit cards or vehicles.

Rice is 5'4", 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a darker color hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes. She has a tattoo on her right ankle, a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger and a scar on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Shriver with the Paden City post of the West Virginia State Police at 304-455-0913. Tips can also be phoned into the Anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. Calls will be kept confidential.

Police say no one is in trouble at this point, officers just want to know that Rice is safe since her family made a missing person report.