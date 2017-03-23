Marshall County Schools Make Big Strides in Reducing Energy Costs

The Energy Conservation Program at Marshall County Schools reported it has saved the county more than $7.5M in energy costs since 2000.

Energy Manager Specialist Lloyd Earnest said he attributes most of that savings to changing habits, for example, he said they can now remotely monitor HVAC systems at schools and are able to considerably cut down consumption in the summer months.

He also said saving in energy costs benefits the students, "Any amount of dollars that can save on energy is dollars that can be spent, as I call it, for true education. Be it computers, textbooks, materials that teachers need. We've been very fortunate in being able to pass on to individual schools some of the money that we have saved."

Earnest said they hope to maintain the savings for years to come and are also planning to install energy saving LED light bulbs.