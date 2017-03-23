New Ambulance Service Moves into Marshall County

A new, additional ambulance service is now available in the Ohio Valley.



Emergency Site Protection, or E-S-P, provides services to industrial and oil and gas locations across the country. They have offices throughout West Virginia and became licensed in West Virginia in 2015 to provide advanced life support or ambulance services with a paramedic.

Officials with the organization said they saw a need in the Northern Panhandle and opened an office in Moundsville in December 2016, "Our goal is to be very active with the community, do as much as we can with the community, do a lot of community outreach programs, work with the local fire departments, the other EMS agencies. We're here to provide an additional resource, not necessarily take anything away from anybody," said Emergency Site Protection Vice President, Donald Dulaney.

Beginning April 1st, ESP will provide 911 services on a rotational basis with the other local emergency response agencies.

They also provide a subscription service as a supplement to insurance.