President Trump Demands House Vote on Health Care Plan

President Trump is demanding the House to vote Friday on the GOP plan to replace ObamaCare.

Republicans say that will happen.

The house went into session last night trying to gather votes.

Changes are being made to the health care plan including the decrease of the cost of healthcare premiums by rolling back coverage on emergency room visits, maternity care, prescription drugs, and mental health care.

The congressional budget office says the changes mean smaller federal savings than the original estimates.

Stay with 7news as we keep you updated.