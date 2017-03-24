Vice President Pence Visiting Putnam County Saturday

SCOTT DEPOT, WV - Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Putnam County, West Virginia this weekend.

According to a flight restriction on the Federal Aviation Administration website, there is a restriction from 3:45 PM until 8:15 PM for a military aircraft directly supporting the United States Secret Service and the Office of the Vice President of the United States.

According to knowledgeable political sources who asked not to be identified, Pence will visit the Foster Supply in Scott Depot, WV.

Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster owns Foster Supply. Delegate Geoff Foster (R-Putnam) works for the business. Delegate Nancy Foster (R-Putnam) is married to Ron Foster.