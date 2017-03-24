Ohio Sees Rise in Unemployment Rates

State officials in Ohio say the unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in February, slightly higher than 5 percent reported for January and February of 2016.

This is higher than the national rate, which dropped from 4.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent last month.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's non-agricultural employment did increase in February.

Job gains were seen in construction, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.

Losses were reported in state government, financial activities and mining and logging.