Ohio Sees Rise in Unemployment Rates

State officials in Ohio say the unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in February, slightly higher than 5 percent reported for January and February of 2016.
This is higher than the national rate, which dropped from 4.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent last month.
The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's non-agricultural employment did increase in February.
Job gains were seen in construction, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.
Losses were reported in state government, financial activities and mining and logging.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.