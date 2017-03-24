Officials Respond to Early Morning Fire - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Officials Respond to Early Morning Fire

Officials in Brooke County responded to a fire early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6:00 a.m. in Hooverson Heights, near the 400 block of Rockdale Road.

Neighbors reported that other homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution due to hot ashes falling.

The Hooverson Heights and Follansbee Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded and did get the fire out safely, but a trailer was severely damaged.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

