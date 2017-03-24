Officials Respond to Early Morning Fire

Officials in Brooke County responded to a fire early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after 6:00 a.m. in Hooverson Heights, near the 400 block of Rockdale Road.
Neighbors reported that other homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution due to hot ashes falling.
The Hooverson Heights and Follansbee Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded and did get the fire out safely, but a trailer was severely damaged.
Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.