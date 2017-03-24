Population continues to decline in W. Va.

Approximately 10,000 people have left the mountain state in the past year, and the population is continuing to decline.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia has lost population each year since 2013.

Ohio County officials said they are well aware of this trend and it needs to be stopped.

With less people in the state paying taxes, there's also less money to fix the problem.

"Obviously when there's a decline in population, there's a decline in tax payers, but you just have to adjust to it accordingly. We've done a great job of that. But we just can't continue to adjust, and adjust and adjust. The quality of life's not going to get any better if we just keep doing that. It's going to take somebody thinking outside the box to start making West Virginia attractive again," said Commissioner Orphy Klempa.

Klempa said that there are many things that need to be done, but counties can't do it on their own.

Instead, counties are at the mercy of the state.