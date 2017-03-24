Major Events Help Local Economy

If you think there is nothing to do in Wheeling, you might want to think again.

Over the past few months, the City's two major entertainment venues have been quite busy with a wide variety of shows.

Those events brings lots of people and money into the Friendly City. In fact, the overall impact is a lot bigger than most people realize.

Recently, there has been something for just about everyone at Wes Banco Arena and The Capitol Theatre. Everything from the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to PBR, from Broadway Shows to Monster Trucks.

"It's been a very, very busy five to six weeks and it's been good. Good for all of us. Good for the arena, good for our employees and obviously good for the local economy," said Wes Banco's Executive Director Denny Magruder.

Some of the most popular shows include the Toughman Competition, Monster Jam, and the Professional Bull Riders Tournament. These are all multi-day events and each one brings thousands of people to Downtown Wheeling.

That's great news for area hotels and restaurants but it makes big impact on other businesses as well.

"For example, Monstrer Trucks and PBR. Major dirt haulers, so local contractors got a lot of business hauling dirt around for those shows. Also the media, not only the TV media but the radio media, the news print. These folks spend a lot of money with local media. They but a lot of supplies and materials. There are a lot of things that are needed in the construction and production of these shows. So I think the economic spin off goes much deeper than the surface," Maguder said.

More shows are just around the corner. In fact, arena officials say to watch out for a major announcement about an up coming event.

Some up coming shows include, traveling Broadway Shows Annie and Rent as well as country singer Gary Allen and the always popular Doo-Wop Show.