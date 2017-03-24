Brown Statement on Failed House Republican Healthcare Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives pulled the American Health Care Act just before its scheduled vote.

“It’s no secret why this bill didn’t have the votes to pass the House today – it’s a bad deal for the people we serve,”Brown said. “Blocking this plan is a victory for the mother who wrote me about the services her son gets for autism, the people I’ve met who are treating their opioid addictions, the seniors who rely on Medicaid to stay in their nursing homes, and thousands more Ohioans who depend on coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Instead of wasting any more time threatening to take health insurance away from working families, Congress needs to move on and work together to lower costs and improve healthcare for everyone.”