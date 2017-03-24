Local Political Expert Weighs in on Reform Withdrawal

Dr. John Poffenbarger, a political science professor at Wheeling Jesuit University, laid out his views about Friday's healthcare bill.

He thinks the overall situation was very interesting because President Trump was trying to benefit everyone rather than corporations and businesses. He told 7News about how each party in Congress could have changed depending on the outcome of the decision, "If they pass, it will legitimize that party's rule and making legislating a little bit easier. If it fails, it gives an opening for Democrats to start stalling and blocking other legislation that is important to the Republicans. This is the first major issue for the presidency, so it'll be interesting to see what happens."

Poffenbarger also said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has been pushing for the passing of the bill but believes Ryan could lose some of his moderators in the process.

We also asked Dr. Poffenbarger if there were any improvements the Republicans could make to the bill, and he said there's not much they can do for improvements.

Even though the costs might have been lowered, it can be troubling for those who do not have access to health care.

Now that the bill has been withdrawn, we now wait to see what happens next.