Man Speaks Out about Ohio Valley Retailer, Retailer Responds

A Wheeling man who bought appliances from HH Gregg at the Ohio Valley Mall back on Black Friday, still hasn't gotten them.

Four months later, Rick Davis asked to simply cancel his order and get his money back, but he said they told him they are now in bankruptcy and he could only get about half his money.

Davis said HH Gregg offered him about $2,800 and not the $4,900 he paid. He said he has lost sleep, lost his appetite, and has become totally consumed by this issue. His fear is that this could still happen to other shoppers, because HH Gregg is still open at the Ohio Valley Mall, "Yeah the doors are still open. I walked in. The exact same refrigerator that I had purchased over four months ago is still for sale. And I inquire about that refrigerator and they tell me it is on back order. They're continuing to try to sell to the people of the Ohio Valley and they can't even fill the orders they've already taken."

7News placed calls to HH Gregg's corporate offices Friday and we were placed on hold for more than 30 minutes at one point. After finally talking to someone, we were told they will pass along the information to their customer care team and apparently they did.

Just before 5 o'clock, they called Rick Davis and promised to deliver his microwave and refrigerator on Monday, and his range by next Friday.