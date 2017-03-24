Conditions on a Jefferson County Road are Cause for Concern for Residents

Construction of the second largest well pad in Ohio is causing concerns for some Jefferson County residents.

Residents said the condition of their road is only getting worse. Township Road 371 is typically a quiet street with views of cattle pastures, but due to the closure of a nearby road and Chesapeake Energy's construction of the second largest well pad in Ohio, residents said the amount of traffic has more than tripled, especially school traffic.

Residents said the road is in no shape for young drivers. The heavy traffic has ruined the pavement and it's causing large potholes.

Some are worried there may be an accident, "There's now only safe passage for one vehicle and these trucks are big enough as it is. But there's no flaggers, there's nobody controlling. We're getting big holes and we've got eight school buses. We have seen traffic that we never thought we would see on this road," said Teresa Hendricks, who lives in the area.

A new road, however; is in sight. Island Creek Township Trustee Brian Applegarth said that Chesapeake Energy has a plan in place to repave and widen the road within the next several months. Applegarth said in a statement, " "When Chesapeake Energy is done, in six to eight weeks, it will be like a two lane highway. There will be new blacktop, new concrete, new culverts, new driveway approaches and new guardrails."

7News contacted Chesapeake Energy for a statement about their upcoming plans, but they have yet to comment.