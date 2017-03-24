Local Teacher Has a Unique Way to Help his Student Battling Cancer

A local elementary school teacher showed support for a cancer-stricken student in a unique way Friday.

Michael McDonald is the music teacher at St. Clairsville Elementary School, and his student, Dominic Alexander, 7, has stage 3 lymphoma.

The school held a fundraiser to help with his treatments, including selling "Dominate" t-shirts.

To show his support, Mr. McDonald put his hair into different locks, and the students got to cut the locks off, then he eventually shaved off all the rest, "It was dedication, but I couldn't have done it for a better person. It was a little nerve-racking at first, but I wasn't sure if they were going to cut my head or anything cut open. But they did a great job," said McDonald.

Dominic was on a video chat watching the whole event unfold and is currently receiving treatment in Columbus.

So far, the fundraiser has raised over $6,000, and all proceeds go to Dominic's family.