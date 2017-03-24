GOP Healthcare Bill Withdrawn Before Vote

Minutes before the vote House Speaker Paul Ryan rushed to the White House to inform President Donald Trump they would not have enough support for the GOP Healthcare bill to pass prompting them to pull it off the table.

"I will not sugarcoat this. This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard," Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said about today's events. "All of us, all of us, myself included, we will need time to reflect on how we got to this moment, what we could've done to do it better."

President Trump said they would've missed the passing of the bill by 10-15 votes. But he says the real issue is the fact that Democrats refused to support them.

"We had no democrat support. We had no votes from the democrats," he said. "They weren't going to give us a single vote so it's a very difficult thing to do."

While Republicans are disappointed over the withdrawing of this bill, they are optimistic for the future.

"This is a setback, no two ways about it," said Ryan. "But this is not the end of the story because I know that every man and woman in this conference is now motivated more than ever to step up our game."

President Trump believes this will only make the bill stronger, "I'll tell you what's going to come out of it is a better bill. I really believe a better bill. You know, both parties can get together and do real health care, that's the best thing."

Democrats on the other hand are ecstatic this bill didn't have the votes needed.

"Today is a great day for our country. What happened on the floor today is a victory for the American people," said Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. "For our seniors, for people with disabilities, for our children, for our veterans."

And Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement shortly after the bill was withdrawn saying, "It's no secret why this bill didn't have the votes to pass the House today - it's a bad deal for the people we serve."



President Trump remains hopeful that Democrats will look to work with them on the bill in the future, "I honestly believe the Democrats will come to us and say, look, let's get together and get a great health care bill or plan that's really great for the people of our country."

President Trump went on to say he's more than willing to work with Democrats on improving the bill, but it's just a matter of them getting together with the GOP.