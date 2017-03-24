Blankenship Transferred to Low Security Facility - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Blankenship Transferred to Low Security Facility

Posted: Updated:

Former coal baron and Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has been moved from a federal prison in California.

This comes with less than two months left on his one year sentence for conspiracy charges in relation to the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons' website shows Blankenship was transferred to a lower security facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Blankenship was sentenced to federal prison after a historic 2015 conviction of willfully violating mining safety standards.

He is set to be released May 10th, 2017.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.