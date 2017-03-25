Marshall County School Levy Passes

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.:

The votes have been counted; and the Marshall County levy has passed with 67% of the votes.

An official tells 7News the voting went final shortly after 10 p.m.

This levy allows Marshall County Schools would be able to pay off a bond a year early, saving the county money in interest.

Also, the levy would allow the schools to continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, and would put a nurse and counselor in each school full time.

Superintendent Mike Hince says these additional services would not increase taxes for residents.

People living in Marshall County will vote Saturday on a levy renewal for the school system.

Superintendent Michael Hince said the levy was put on the ballot a year early because they have an opportunity to pay off a bond in May.

If passed, Hince said residents will not see an increase in taxes and the county will be able to provide important services to the schools. That means they can continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students and will be able to have a nurse and counselor in each school every day.

"What does that mean to students? That means their basic needs are being met so their education can take place. Anybody can tell you that if a student's basic needs aren't being met, education falls way short of what it should be. I think that's a real positive," stated Hince.

The levy also includes the possibility of building a pool at John Marshall High School.

Hince said the swim program is growing and that they hope to accommodate those students. He also said he hopes it can be used by the community for things like rehabilitation through Reynolds Memorial Hospital.