Parks Open for Outdoor Activities

We're a little under a week into Spring and golf is in the air.

The courses at Oglebay and Wheeling Parks are open.

Oglebay offers four courses, two of which are championship courses. There is also a practice range at Speidel Golf Club with grass tees, matted tees, and a chipping green surrounded by two sand bunkers.

Tee times are available daily for all four courses starting at 8 a.m. For more information on Oglebay golf, contact (304) 243-4141.

The Bloch Memorial Golf Course at Wheeling Park is a 9-hole executive course. Carts and clubs are available for rent. For more information on golf at Wheeling Park, contact (304) 243-4085.

Additional activities available at Oglebay include: the Aerial Challenge Course, Miniature Golf, Pedal Boats, Aqua Cycles, Kayaks, and Fishing and Pole Rentals. For more information, call Schenk Lake at (304) 243-4026.