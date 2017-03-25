Vice President Pence Visiting Putnam County Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Putnam County, West Virginia this weekend.

According to a flight restriction on the Federal Aviation Administration website, there is a restriction from 3:45 PM until 8:15 PM for a military aircraft directly supporting the United States Secret Service and the Office of the Vice President of the United States.

According to Delegate Geoff Foster (R-Putnam) and Delegate Nancy Foster (R-Putnam), Pence will visit the Foster Supply in Scott Depot, WV.

Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster owns Foster Supply. Delegate Geoff Foster (R-Putnam) works for the business. Delegate Nancy Foster (R-Putnam) is married to Ron Foster.