West Virginia Senate votes to end Common Core tests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate has narrowly passed legislation to replace the state's standardized tests aligned to the Common Core curriculum with other tests that would be subject to lawmakers' approval.

The 18-16 vote shows a sharp divide between senators who say their colleagues are ill-equipped to make that decision and those who say the Board of Education imposed the current flawed system with little input from parents, teachers or legislators.

The board has been considering plans to replace the current Smarter Balanced testing.

The bill was one of many advancing in the House and Senate this week with their session scheduled to end in two weeks.

The House passed legislation to authorize groups of municipalities and nonprofit co-ops build broadband networks.

